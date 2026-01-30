What to do in Saline: Owl Prowl, LSO Winter Concert, Farmers Market, Free Throw Contest and More

Here's what we found on our community calendar this weekend. All you have to do to post events for all to see is register - and that's free!

9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan 30 - Sunday, Feb 1

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Owl Prowl at Saline Preserve 7PM - Sat Jan 31 7:00 pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

All are invited to join us to look for and learn about owls. We will listen for their calls and watch for them to fly over. To keep warm, we will have a campfire going and hot chocolate to drink. Please wear clothing appropriate for the weather. You may wish to bring a camp chair, blanket, flashlight, and binoculars. All ages welcome!

Come on down to the meadow when you arrive. Josh and Amy will lead us, starting at 7 PM.

[more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jan 30 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

LSO Winter Concert: Nielsen's Inextinguishable - Fri Jan 30 4:00 pm

Hill Auditorium

This free concert at Hill Auditorium will feature:

Lili Boulanger - D'un Matin de Printemps

Aaron Copland - The Tender Land Suite

Carl Nielsen - Symphony No. 4, Op. 29, "The Inextinguishable"

Conducted by Nicholas Bromilow, assisted by Michael Roest [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Jan 31 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

🐦 This week we will be supporting our tiny, feathered friends with a make-and-take pinecone birdfeeder kids' craft. 🐦The treasure hunt animal will be the chipmunk!

Join us every Saturday, from 9am-1pm at the Saline Liberty School, 7265 N Ann Arbor St, for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer! [more details]

Adopt a (Stuffed) Puppy - Sat Jan 31 10:00 am

Saline Parks and Recreation

Bring your imagination and love for animals to the Rec Center for this new event! Children will adopt their very own plush friend to take home and love. They will receive an adoption certificate, visit the vet checkup station, make a personalized collar, decorate a special carrier box to take them home in and more! This heartwarming program encourages creativity, kindness, and pretend play - plus every child leaves with a cuddly keepsake!10:00-11:15 am or 11:45 am-1:00 pmAges 3-8. $24 per child… [more details]

Free Throw Contest Sponsored by the Saline Knights of Columbus - Sat Jan 31 12:00 pm

Heritage School Gym

Free Throw Contest Sponsored by the Saline Knights of Columbus on January 31, 2026, Noon to 3 PM. Open to Boys and Girls aged 9 - 14 in Saline School District, with Prizes for Winners in each age group.To register, visit the link: https://givebutter.com/2026FreethrowContest [more details]

Hot Cocoa Day - Sat Jan 31 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Drop in, craft yourself a coaster, and enjoy delicious Hot Cocoa with a variety of fixins'!

All Ages Welcome! [more details]

Searching and Looking for Owls - Sat Jan 31 7:00 pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

All are invited to join us to look for and learn about owls. People will listen for their calls and watch for them to fly over. To keep warm, the Friends of the Saline River will have a campfire going and hot chocolate to drink. Please wear clothing appropriate for the weather. People may wish to bring a camp chair, blanket, flashlight, and binoculars. All ages welcome!

Come on down to the meadow when you arrive.

Josh and Amy will lead the activity, starting at 7 p.m. Jan. 31.Park in the… [more details]

Wine, Women & Song XXIV: Songs in the Keys of Life - Sun Feb 1 4:00 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Get ready for an extraordinary evening as the Women of Wine, Women & Song return to Kerrytown Concert House for the 24th installment of their adored cabaret series! This year’s show, Songs in the Keys of Life, will guide you through a musical journey that mirrors the diverse phases of life we all navigate. From bravely challenging the world to “bring it on,” to the quest for love in all the right (and sometimes wrong) places; from the lessons learned from mistakes and the triumphs of success to… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline