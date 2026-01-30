Saline Area Social Services Food Pantry List
Help fill the food pantry at Saline Area Social Service. These are the most needed items:
- Canned mandarin oranges.
- Taco shells.
- Family snack crackers.
- Chunky soups.
- Pizza.
Donation drop-off hours are as follows:
- Mondays. 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 1 - 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesdays. 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 1 - 4 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 1 - 4 p.m.
- Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Saline Area Social Service is located at 1259 Industrial Drive in Saline.
Bring donations to the north/back side of the building and ring the bell!
Here are more ideas for donating goods to SASS:https://salinesocialservice.com/ways-to-give/donate-goods/
