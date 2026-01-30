Saline Area Social Services Food Pantry List

Help fill the food pantry at Saline Area Social Service. These are the most needed items:

Canned mandarin oranges.

Taco shells.

Family snack crackers.

Chunky soups.

Pizza.

Donation drop-off hours are as follows:

Mondays. 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 1 - 5:30 p.m.

Tuesdays. 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 1 - 4 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 1 - 4 p.m.

Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saline Area Social Service is located at 1259 Industrial Drive in Saline.

Bring donations to the north/back side of the building and ring the bell!

Here are more ideas for donating goods to SASS:https://salinesocialservice.com/ways-to-give/donate-goods/

More News from Saline