Saline Area Social Services Food Pantry List

Help fill the food pantry at Saline Area Social Service. These are the most needed items:

  • Canned mandarin oranges.
  • Taco shells.
  • Family snack crackers.
  • Chunky soups.
  • Pizza.

Donation drop-off hours are as follows:

  • Mondays. 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 1 - 5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesdays. 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 1 - 4 p.m.
  • Wednesdays: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 1 - 4 p.m.
  • Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saline Area Social Service is located at 1259 Industrial Drive in Saline.

Bring donations to the north/back side of the building and ring the bell!

Here are more ideas for donating goods to SASS:https://salinesocialservice.com/ways-to-give/donate-goods/

