BOYS BASKETBALL: Costigan Scores 16 in Saline's 72-51 Victory

Brady Costigan led the Hornets with 16 points as Saline defeated Dearborn Fordson, 72-51, during the Belleville Tigers Classic Saturday.

The Hornets, who've won four straight, improved to 11-3 overall.

"For not practicing for two days, I thought we played good defense early and were able to get out a bit in transition," Saline coach Jason Pickett said.

He noted that 10 different Hornets scored.

Costigan, a sophomore, had seven rebounds and four assists to go with his 16 points. Senior Chris Cotuna scored 13 points and had seven rebounds and four blocks. Sophomore Noah Kronberg scored 13 points and had four rebounds. Freshman Tristin Moore scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds. Junior Gabe Iadiapaolo scored five points and had 10 rebounds. Junior Dylan Schnorr scored five points and had two tweels. Junior Henry Altevogt scored five points and had three rebounds. Senior Logan Wiencek and sophomore Becker Samaha each scored two points. Junior Grant Stripp scored a point.

Saline visits Huron Wednesday and returns home to play Skyline Friday.

