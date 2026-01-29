VIDEO: Mary Dettling and Karrie Waarala Discus Murder in the Alley Play
Saline Main Street and Mind the Gap Theatre present Murder in the Alley, an immersive murder-mystery experience, playing Jan. 29-31 at the 109 Cultural Exchange in downtown Saline.
Mary Dettling, Saline Main Street Executive Director, wrote the play. She talks with Karrie Waarala, Director of the Saline District Library, who also appears in the play.
More News from Saline
- Community Education Summer Program Guide Save the Dates!
- Saline Township Reverses Decision to Rezone Land for Data Center, Project Goes Forward A decision Jan. 14 to rezone the land was deemed unneccessary and it was reversed.