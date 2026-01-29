VIDEO: Mary Dettling and Karrie Waarala Discus Murder in the Alley Play

Saline Main Street and Mind the Gap Theatre present Murder in the Alley, an immersive murder-mystery experience, playing Jan. 29-31 at the 109 Cultural Exchange in downtown Saline.

Mary Dettling, Saline Main Street Executive Director, wrote the play. She talks with Karrie Waarala, Director of the Saline District Library, who also appears in the play.

