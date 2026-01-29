Mayor Marl Recommends Davenport-Curtiss House Working Group
Mayor Brian Marl is recommending that City Council establish the Davenport-Curtiss House Working Group.
The group's mission is to provide expert, independent and community-centered leadership in planning for the preservation, activation and long-term stewardship of the Davenport-Curtiss property.
The group is composed of:
- Chairman Rebecaa Schneider
- Bob Cameron
- Mary Dettling
- Sue Kelch
- Molly Luempert-Coy
- Brett Pollington
- Terri Sibo-Koenig
- Dean Girbach
- Jim Dell'Orco
Community Development Director Chris Atkin and Treasury Services Coordinator Maike Weberlein will serve as staff liaisons.
Marl, City Manager Dan Swallo, Building Inspector Craig Strong, and Jon Richards (member of the Curtiss-Richards family) will serve as ex officio officers.
Outgoing Deputy City Manager Elle Cole is expected to provide support and guidance, according to Marl's memo to city council.
The city is paying $3.1 million for the property from its general fund balance. Council is expected to consider a motion to pass a resolution to bond for $3.25 million to replenish the general fund.
The working group matter is listed on the meeting's consent agenda.
