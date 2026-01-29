Saline Township Reverses Decision to Rezone Land for Data Center, Project Goes Forward

The Saline Township Board voted to rescind a decision to rezone more than 500 acres to industrial and keep it agricultural, according to WDIV.

The zoning reversion does not affect the ongoing development of the site for the hyperscale data center.

Since the land isn't being rezoned, residents' efforts to put a referendum on the rezoning have been quashed.

A consent judgment negotiated by the township and Related Digital and the property owners superseded the township zoning. At the Jan. 14 meeting, the township voted to rezone 575 acres of land for light industrial. Among residents against the data center, that raised hopes residents might be able to petition for a township-wide referendum on the issue.

