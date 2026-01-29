Saline Township Reverses Decision to Rezone Land for Data Center, Project Goes Forward
The Saline Township Board voted to rescind a decision to rezone more than 500 acres to industrial and keep it agricultural, according to WDIV.
The zoning reversion does not affect the ongoing development of the site for the hyperscale data center.
Since the land isn't being rezoned, residents' efforts to put a referendum on the rezoning have been quashed.
A consent judgment negotiated by the township and Related Digital and the property owners superseded the township zoning. At the Jan. 14 meeting, the township voted to rezone 575 acres of land for light industrial. Among residents against the data center, that raised hopes residents might be able to petition for a township-wide referendum on the issue.
More News from Saline
- Community Education Summer Program Guide Save the Dates!
- VIDEO: Mary Dettling and Karrie Waarala Discus Murder in the Alley Play Saline Main Street and Mind the Gap Theatre present Murder in the Alley this weekend in Saline.
Replies
Interesting. So, it would seem the Board's earlier decision, a decision facilitating the data center, afforded residents a mechanism to have their voices heard and to potentially stop the unwanted data center. The Board has now reversed that decision to deny citizens that very right to with they are entitled. Talk about dirty politics. It may also interest to know that your tax dollars are supporting these unwanted centers. A significant reason that MI is being targeted for data centers is that our legislators in Lansing voted in heavy tax breaks with a minimum estimated cost to the state of $90M.