BOYS BASKETBALL: Costigan Leads Saline Past Skyline

On Wednesday, Ann Arbor Huron snapped the Saline varsity boys basketball team's four-game winning streak with a 70-51 victory. Friday, Saline returned to winning ways, defeating Skyline, 61-52.

Saline is 12-4 overall and 5-3 in the SEC Red. Skyline fell to 4-10 overall and 1-5 in the SEC Red.

"I thought we played with a lot of energy, especially defensively. It was a nice bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday. I really loved the energy from our student section tonight," Saline coach Jason Pickett said.

Saline took the lead early and held it through the game.

Sophomore Brady Costigan had the hot hand again, scoring 22 points and pulling down 7 rebounds. Sophomore Noah Kronberg scored 12 points and had five assists and five steals. Senior Chris Cotuna schored 10 points and had 10 rebounds and two blocks. Junior Leo Sotiropoulos scored nine points and had two steals. Junior Gabe Iadipaolo had a team-high 13 rebounds and six points. Freshman Tristin Moore scored two points and grabbed four rebounds.

Saline visits Pioneer (11-3, 6-1 SEC Red) on Tuesday.

