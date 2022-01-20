Petrock, Foley Named to Alma College Dean's List

ALMA, MI -- Alma College has released the Dean's List for those students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2021 Fall Term. Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the Dean's List.

Students from your area include:

Mitchell Foley

Emma Leigh Petrock

