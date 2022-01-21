Safety Town is a safety education program geared for the pre-kindergarten child. Topics include pedestrian safety, police officers, bicycle safety, riding a school bus, safety at home and play, fire safety, stranger danger, seat belts, and water safety. Traffic safety is emphasized daily as children ride through our miniature "city" complete with buildings, crossing guards, and street signs. Children who complete Safety Town should be better prepared to care for themselves as pedestrians or bus riders during their first year of school, as well as becoming more safety conscious at home and play. Safety Town has been specially designed for your child's needs-it is fun and educational.