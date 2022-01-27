Sample Splendid Soups at the Souper Bowl to Benefit the Saline Senior Center

The Saline Area Senior Center invites everyone to come and taste different soups from competitors in the Feb. 8 Souper Bowl Competition.

Guests of all ages are welcome to attend the event and vote for their favorite soup. The public fee for tasting is $5 per person and individuals will receive a set of tickets for voting. Enjoy lunch, vote and bid on soup bowls created and donated by students from the Saline Young Adult Program, Saline Middle School, The Artist League, and local artist Cathy Harmon.

All proceeds (ticket sales, bowls sold or auctioned off, etc.) will help fund programs at the senior center, a 501c3 nonprofit serving senior citizens in the community. This event is sponsored by Brookhaven Manor.

The Souper Bowl Competition from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Saline Area Senior Center, 7190 North Maple Road, Saline, which is attached to the Saline Middle School with its own entrance in the back of the school.

Please contact Megan Kenyon with any questions at 734-429-9274 or kenyonm@salineschools.org.