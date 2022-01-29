Saline Rotary Club Grants Honorary Membership to David Rhoads

On Jan. 13, the Saline Rotary Club recognized David Rhoads as Honorary Rotarian.

According to Rotarian Todd Lands, the honor was given because of his exemplary service to the Saline community while embodying the spirit of Rotary with "Truth, Fairness, Friendships, and Beneficial Outcomes for All."

Honorary membership is the highest distinction that a club can bestow.

"David has shown qualities of head and heart that are the foundation of Rotary Clubs around the world," Lands said "Thank you David Rhoads continue to inspire our community with your selfless dedication to our community and its citizens. Your actions speak louder than our words."

Rhoads, who owned HSA Remodelling and First Design Cabinetry, served on Saline City Council for years. He was also been a leader in initiatives like the Saline Coalition for a Quality Community, Saline Leadership Institute, the Friends of Henne Field, PUPS, the Fifth Corner Teen Center, and many other groups.

Here's Dianne Mukkula introducing David Rhoads as the Saline Salutes Lifetime Achievement Award winner in 2019.