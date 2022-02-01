Mary Krzyzaniak was a Wonderful Mother, a Skilled Nurse and a Loving Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Mary Alice Krzyzaniak (née O’Reilly), our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many whose lives she touched, on January 20, 2022.

She went to her heavenly home while resting peacefully at her residence in Manchester, Michigan, surrounded by her devoted sons. She was 90 years old.

Born in Clinton, Michigan on April 26, 1931, Mary was the eldest daughter of the late William and Alice O’Reilly (née Pinkstone), and sister to Catherine Miller (née O’Reilly, deceased) and Florence Ames (née O’Reilly). Mary received her grade school education in a small one-room schoolhouse in Macon, and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, Michigan in 1949.

Upon graduation from St. Joseph Academy, she went on to complete her nurse training at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, graduating in 1952. Mary worked at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital for several years and became the head nurse in the nursery. She later went on to work for Paul Gerick, MD, Chelsea Hospital, and Double A Products where she worked as the plant nurse.

In 1954, Mary married Donald Krzyzaniak (deceased), and raised her five sons at the homestead farm in Manchester where she remained for the duration of her life. Mary was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, Michigan, and later St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Saline, Michigan. After her nursing career, Mary was an avid seamstress and quilter who enjoyed creating bridal gowns, clothing for her grandchildren, and many beautiful quilts. Over the years, she participated in many social groups and clubs, and served as President of The Twentieth Century Club of Manchester.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents (William and Alice O’Rielly), her husband (Donald Krzyzaniak), her sister (Catherine Miller), son (Gregory Krzyzaniak), and daughter-in-law (Julie Krzyzaniak). She is survived by her sons D. Joseph (Lori) Krzyzaniak, Phillip Krzyzaniak, Thomas (Martha) Krzyzaniak, Kevin Krzyzaniak; twelve grandchildren, Lindsay Krzyzaniak, Brandon Krzyzaniak, Courtney (Paul Cundiff) Krzyzaniak, Rachel (Jacob) Zammit, Caitlyn (Bronson) Conrado, Hannah Krzyzaniak, Emma Krzyzaniak, Eleanor Krzyzaniak, Seanna Krzyzaniak, Alec Krzyzaniak, Evan Krzyzaniak, Grace Krzyzaniak; seven great-grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Florence Ames.

Mary lived a full life as a wonderful mother, a skilled nurse, a loving and attentive grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be loved and remembered by many for her kind, outgoing, and cheerful personality, and generous nature. She adored her dear sisters, appreciated the company of her many friends, and enjoyed the numerous groups and clubs she was a part of over the years. Above all, she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well. She took time to teach her grandchildren about their family’s history and did well to keep the memory of those we’ve lost alive for future generations to come.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A memorial service and celebration of Mary’s life is being planned for a weekend in April 2022.