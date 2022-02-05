Norwin Wiedmann, Husband, Father of 8, Worked for Nearly 40 Years in the Airline Industry

Norwin Leon Wiedmann 93, of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2022 at 2:00 A.M., with his family by his side.

Norwin was born August 16, 1928 to the late Reuben Julius Wiedmann and Lucy Matilda (Bauer) Wiedmann. On August 26, 1950 he married Eleanor Ruth (Bender) Wiedmann.

Norwin is survived by his loving wife Eleanor, and seven of his eight children; Daryl Robert Wiedmann of Ypsilanti, Kenneth Lloyd (Janice) Wiedmann of Ypsilanti, Darlene Ruth (Keith) Worrell of Ypsilanti, Beverly May (Larry) Saunders of Delton, Carolyn Dale (Kevin) Cook of Jackson, Stephen Jon (Linda) Wiedmann of Lake Stevens, WA., and Sharon Ann (Gary) Angstadt of Oregonia, OH. He is also survived by twenty four grandchildren; Norwin Patrick (Claire) Wiedmann, Shannon Marie Wiedmann, Jackie (Ryan) Vanderbilt, Rebecca (Willie) Crawford, Robbie (Renee) Wiedmann, Caty (Nick) Slayton, Jamie (Kimmie) Wiedmann, Julie (Jon) Hicks, Jonathon (Emily) Wiedmann, Janette (Jon) Snoeberger, Jessiann Wiedmann, Nathan Worrell, Stephen Worrell, Erica (Brandon) Kalbfleisch, Shane Saunders, Summer (David) Sagara, Sheridan (Austin) Coplin, Shealin Saunders, Cari (Rob) May, Westen Wiedmann, Spencer Wiedmann, Nick (Avery) Angstadt, and Bethany Angstadt. He is also survived by twenty eight great grandchildren with two more expected. Norwin was preceded in death by his parents Reuben Julius and Lucy Matilda (Bauer) Wiedmann; his siblings Edward Reuben Wiedmann, Lucille May (Magle) Wiedmann, Raymond Frederick Wiedmann, Norwin and Eleanor's oldest son Norwin David Wiedmann, Norwin David's wife Sandy (Adams) Wiedmann, and Norwin David's daughter Colleen Marguerite Wiedmann.

Norwin worked at Northwest Orient Airlines at Detroit Willow Run and Detroit Metro Airports. Norwin retired from Northwest Orient Airlines in the fall of 1986, after 38 years. Norwin enjoyed farming as a hobby, remodeling his homes and "The Place Up North" cabin, and traveling anywhere.

He was a member of Harvest Baptist Church of Grass Lake, Michigan. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline.

Funeral service will be on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home, with a viewing starting at 12:00 P.M. Pastor Bobby Toler will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Lodi cemetery in Lodi Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Baptist Church and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.