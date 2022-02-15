Second Marijuana Retailer Decides Against Lot 20A, Council Plans Visit

A second marijuana dispensary firm interested in purchasing city-owned property on East Michigan Avenue has bowed out.

K&N Properties Holdings was scheduled to make a presentation to Saline City Council Monday about plans for a dispensary on Lot 20A - a 6.5-acre property between the Zippy auto wash and The Oaks shopping plaza. The city is asking $817,500 for the property.

Mayor Brian Marl said Monday night that K&N Properties Holdings is no longer interested in Lot 20A but the firm is potentially interested in another location within Saline.

"They are no longer interested in Lot 20A, but have expressed an interest in pursuing another development or project elsewhere in the Saline community," Marl said.

K&N Properties Holdings is a Southfield-based company associated with firms that have proposed cannabis dispensaries in communities such as Alpena and Monroe.

Earlier this month, the city heard from Visio Clara, a real estate holding company for Lume Cannabis Co., which has 30 retail outlets in Michigan and 11 more in the works. The firm wants to buy the property, develop a retail store along Michigan Avenue, and then develop the back half of the parcel in the future.

Marl said several members of council are planning a field trip to another community to visit a Lume outlet.

Marl said he will be seeking consensus from council on whether or not to empower a negotiating team to try and reach a sales agreement with Visio Clara for a Loom outlet. That team would include City Manager Colleen O'Toole, Realtor Tony Caprarese, and Councillors Jack Ceo, Dawn Krause and Dean Girbach.