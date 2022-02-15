James England, Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Friend

James Wesley England beloved husband, dad, grandpa and friend transitioned to God’s Kingdom Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Jim was born March 6, 1938 to Julia (Tropea) and Norman England. He graduated from Saline High School in 1956 and earned his BBA from Eastern Michigan University in 1961.

Jim is survived by his wife Barbara (Reynolds) England and daughters Julie (Chuck) Gilchrist of Gilbert, AZ; Lori (Michael) Crooks of Leslie, MI; Dawn (Dean) Welt of Saline, MI and Jennifer England of Oro Valley, AZ; 6 grandchildren: Stephany & Robert Crooks, Troy & Alex Gilchrist, Wesley & Christopher Welt.

Also surviving are his step-daughters Dawn (Randy) Klein of Lakeland, Florida; Tracy Nicholas (Dave Alexander) of Milan, MI; Christa (Jeff) Krol of Willis, MI; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Donna Mae (England) Hankamp and step-daughter Tammy (Scott) Bassett of Traverse City, MI.

Jim proudly served our country for four years in the Army ROTC at EMU. He was deployed to San Antonio, Texas in 1961 for training before being promoted to1LT and serving with the US Medical Service Corp in Friedberg, Germany for two years. Returning to the US in 1963, Jim was active in the Army Reserves before being honorably discharged as a Captain in 1969.

Jim started his career in1963 at the U of M Hospital as an Accountant, advancing to Assistant Director by 1970. Jim joined Chelsea Hospital in 1976 as Chief Financial Officer and advanced to Associate Administrator before his departure in 1985.

Jim was self-employed for the next twenty years. During which time he managed several buildings in Jackson and Holt and worked with multiple business ventures. In retirement he enjoyed more time and travel with his wife Barb and family as well as his favorite past time, fishing. Jim will be dearly missed.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 P.M. For the health and safety of everyone who attends, masks will be required at the Church. The service will also be live streamed and can be viewed on the Church’s Facebook page. Burial will follow the service and be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Military Honors will be held under the auspices of the Washtenaw County Veteran’s Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be made to the Ann Arbor VA Hospital, Arbor Hospice or Saline St. Paul United Church of Christ and envelopes will be available at the church. To leave a memory you have of Jim, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.