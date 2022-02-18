Air Force Veteran Norman Roberts, Husband, Father of 5, Worked for Michigan Consolidated Gas Company

Norman Kenneth Roberts 90, Saline, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022 having family and friends with him throughout the day.

Norm was born March 28, 1931 to the late Eaton and Virginia Roberts. He met his wife Betty Trout in the summer of 1949. They were married March 22, 1951, coming just a few weeks short of their 71st Wedding Anniversary. He always referred to her as “His Bride.”

They had five children; Julie Tate of Ann Arbor, Gayle (Ted) Drews of Saline, Sharon Roberts (deceased), Trudy Roberts of Saline, and David Roberts (deceased), seven grandchildren, Ian (Kristina) Walker, Bradley (Jessica) Nollar, Matthew (Stephanie) Nollar, Ryan (Courtney) Walker, Katie Drews, Colleen (John) Drews-Tihansky, and Ted (deceased) (Jennifer) Drews-O’Neill; nine great grandchildren, Isaiah and Alijah Walker, Jack, Magdalyn, and Adelaide Nollar, Gavin Nollar, Dominik and Dylan Tihansky, and Finnegan Drews.

Norm, was a sportsman, outdoorsman, Airman, volunteer, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and quite simply an amazing man. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Veteran of the Koren War. After being honorably discharged he went to work for Michigan Consolidated Gas Company in 1954 and retired from there in 1996. He was a Volunteer Firefighter and Fire Commissioner for the Ypsilanti Township Fire Department in the 1960’s.

He was an avid golfer. For more than 20 years you could find him on a local golf course 2-3 times per week. His love of the game was passed down to his four grandsons. Norm’s love of sports didn’t stop with golf. He was a lifelong U of M football fan. A passion he shared with his wife Betty. They were season ticket holders for more than 50 years. Although, one of his greatest joys was watching his kids and grandkids compete. They knew no matter if it was a football, soccer, basketball game, or wrestling match they could look up in the stands and grandpa would be there cheering them on.

Norm was a man that gave of himself. Not only to his country, but to his church, and community volunteering thousands of hours of his time. No project to small, No request was to big.

Most of all he loved his family. We all have our own and shared memories with him. He will be missed and we were all so blessed. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of almost 91 years. He is at peace with his Lord. We will celebrate his life with a memorial service on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Our King Lutheran Church, 3255 Waterworks Rd., Saline, MI. There will be a family greeting time from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. A luncheon will follow in the Family Life Center, at the church. Graveside service with immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name can be made to: The Alzheimer’s Association, Christ Our King Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice in Norm’s name and envelopes will be available at the church. To leave a memory you have of Norman, to sign his guestbook or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com