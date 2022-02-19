Saline MI
2-19-2022 1:38am

BASKETBALL: Balanced Attack Leads Saline Past Lincoln

Kate Stemmer scored 14 points and had 5 rebounds and 2 assists in Saline's win.

A balanced attack lead Saline to a 74-40 win over Lincoln Friday at Ypsilanti-Lincoln in varsity girls basketball action.

Saline won its fourth straight game to improve to 15-3 overall and 10-3 in the SEC Red.

Sophie Canen led the Hornets with 16 points, four rebounds, two steals, three blocks and three assists. Kate Stemmer scored 14 points and had five rebounds and two assists. Anna Hesse scored 13 points and had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Other Hornets in the scorebook were:

  • Beth Ann Ford 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks
  • Ella Dean 7 points, 4 steals
  • Taylor Kangas 5 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists
  • Kadyn Maida 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks, 2 assists
  • Payton Maloney 4 points, 2 steals
  • Hadley Griffin 2 points, 2 rebounds

Saline hosts Dexter Tuesday in their final home game of the season.

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies