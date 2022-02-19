BASKETBALL: Balanced Attack Leads Saline Past Lincoln

A balanced attack lead Saline to a 74-40 win over Lincoln Friday at Ypsilanti-Lincoln in varsity girls basketball action.

Saline won its fourth straight game to improve to 15-3 overall and 10-3 in the SEC Red.

Sophie Canen led the Hornets with 16 points, four rebounds, two steals, three blocks and three assists. Kate Stemmer scored 14 points and had five rebounds and two assists. Anna Hesse scored 13 points and had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Other Hornets in the scorebook were:

Beth Ann Ford 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks

Ella Dean 7 points, 4 steals

Taylor Kangas 5 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists

Kadyn Maida 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks, 2 assists

Payton Maloney 4 points, 2 steals

Hadley Griffin 2 points, 2 rebounds

Saline hosts Dexter Tuesday in their final home game of the season.