BASKETBALL: Mesman Scores 18 as Saline Exacts Revenge on Lincoln

Saline's varsity boys basketball team exacted revenge on Ypsilanti-Lincoln, Friday, as the Hornets defeated the Railsplitters, 57-47, Friday at Saline High School.

Dylan Mesman scored 18 points to lead the Hornets - scoring in the paint, from three-point range and from the stripe.

Saline has won two straight to improve to 11-6 overall and 7-6 in the SEC Red. Saline finishes its SEC Red season on the road Tuesday at Dexter.

The Railsplitters were on their heels before the game started after officials assessed a player for a technical foul for dunking during warmups. Braden LaRusso (8 points) made one of two shots. Seconds later, Mesman made a layup to make it 3-0. Cooper Fairman hit a three from the top of the key and Saline led 6-0 before the game was 60 seconds old. The Hornets led 14-10 after the first quarter.

Saline opened the second quarter with 10-0 run that gave the Hornets control of the contest. First, Tyler Thibault (8 points) made a layup. Then Nick Boettger (6) points had back-to-back baskets, including a three. Then Garrett Baldwin sliced through the mass of bodies in the lane and scored a layup. Baldwin finished the run with a free throw. Saline led 24-10.

A physical game developed into a choppy free-throw fest in the third and fourth quarter.

Between the JV and varsity game, Saline honored seniors

Pictured above are Josh Koch, Nick Boettger, Tyler Thibeault, Cooper Fairman and the team manager. Below are Romeo Love, Evan Merillat, George VanHaaften and Braden Larusso.