What to do in Saline - Monday, May 12 - Sunday, May 18

The weather keeps getting nicer as our calendar is becoming fuller.

17 events this week on our calendar: Monday, May 12 - Sunday, May 18

FEATURED EVENTS

Winnie the Pooh on stage - Thu May 15 7:00 pm

The Well Church

The Saline Area Players present Winnie the Pooh, a play in two acts adapted by Lindsay Price, based on the beloved book by A.A. Milne. Ten iconic stories featuring Winnie the Pooh and Pooh’s friends will be performed, including “Pooh Meets Some Bees,” “Pooh Goes Visiting,” “Pooh and Piglet Go Hunting,” “Eeyore Loses a Tail,” and more. Tickets $11-16. Tickets at salineareaplayers.org. [more details]

Winnie the Pooh on stage - Fri May 16 7:00 pm

The Well Church

The Saline Area Players present Winnie the Pooh, a play in two acts adapted by Lindsay Price, based on the beloved book by A.A. Milne. Ten iconic stories featuring Winnie the Pooh and Pooh’s friends will be performed, including “Pooh Meets Some Bees,” “Pooh Goes Visiting,” “Pooh and Piglet Go Hunting,” “Eeyore Loses a Tail,” and more. Tickets $11-16 at SalineAreaPlayers.org. [more details]

Mother's Day Heart Art - Sun May 11 10:00 am

Carrigan Cafe

Sunday May 11 at 10am Mother's Day Heart with Artregister: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-heart-registration-13455560272… [more details]

Preschool Playtime - Mon May 12 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Children and their caregivers can explore sensory stations, practice fine… [more details]

Walking Yoga - Mon May 12 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk. We will meet… [more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon May 12 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels are… [more details]

Travel Journal Workshop - Tue May 13 11:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Travel journaling is a fun, unique and deeply personal form of creatively chronicling your trip, usually in a book or diary format. A travel diary can engage and give readers a deeper understanding of your mindset during a travel experience that looking at photos alone just can't accomplish. In the first week you will learn basic bookbinding to create your journal with enough space in it to allow you to put in odds and ends from your travels. Then in the following classes, bring ten photos and… [more details]

Trivia Night: These Days of May (Holidays in May) - Wed May 14 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every second Wednesday of the month for a fun-filled… [more details]

Wild Readers Book Club: The Girl Who Drew Butterflies - Wed May 14 5:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and… [more details]

Open House - Wed May 14 6:00 pm

St. Andrew Catholic School

St. Andrew is a Prek-8th grade Catholic school. Attend the Open House to tour the school, meet staff, and talk to current parents. [more details]

Music & Movement - Wed May 14 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Time to shake, shake, shake your sillies out! A fun program for… [more details]

Ukrainian Pysanky Workshop - Thu May 15 11:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

These eggs are decorated using the wax-resist (batik) method. Covered in stunning motifs often taken from Slavic folk art, you’ll also find these decorated eggs in many parts of Eastern Europe. Register at the front desk or online by May 8: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=3105 [more details]

Manchester Farmers Market - Thu May 15 3:00 pm

Manchester

Shop the freshest local produce, cheese, eggs, wine, honey, baked goods, crafts, and more! Weekly activities to include library story time, pollinator week, music, and more! Come enjoy the summer with us at Adrian and Main, Thursdays, 3-6pm [more details]

Plant a Library Garden - Thu May 15 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join in to plant annuals and seeds at the library! Plant a small… [more details]

Cirque Italia Water Circus - Fri May 16 12:00 am

Briarwood Mall

HAVE YOU EVER HAD SUCH A VIVID DREAM YOU THOUGHT IT WAS REAL? Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take you on a magical dream adventure. Trust us ANN ARBOR, this is one escapade you cannot afford to miss!

Have you ever wished you could turn back time? To go back to a simpler, happy time filled with sock hops, drive-in theaters, muscle cars, and thick sideburns? Well get out your poodle skirts and leather jackets!

Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers can’t wait to take you… [more details]

Simply Best Friends - Fri May 16 12:00 pm

Friends! I am having my very own local Art Gallery Exhibit this Fall. #soexcitedforthis

I'll be busy photographing 4-5 tweens/Teens, preferably 9-16 years old with their beloved pet.These will be black and white personality portraits - similar to this one here. If you think you’re a good fit, schedule at call here:https://www.kaptured-by-lisa-kahler.com/contact [more details]

Ypsilanti Community Choir Spring Concert - Fri May 16 7:00 pm

Towsley Auditorium

The Ypsilanti Community Choir cordially invites you to our 2025 Spring Concert, "Can You Hear It?" The concert will take place at 7:30pm on Friday May 16th, at Towsley Auditorium, in the Morris Lawrence Building on the campus of Washtenaw Community College (4800 East Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor, MI). Admission is free. Our concert pieces include: Winter’s on the Wing, Song of the Sea, Hoe Down, and more. The choir is led by director Ariel Toews-Ricotta and accompanied by Maria Cimarelli. [more details]

Future of Comedy Show at the American Legion - Fri May 16 7:00 pm

Saline American Legion

On this episode of The Future of Comedy Show we are back at the American Legion in Saline with nationally touring headliner's Mike Ball and Billy Ray Bauer (Detroit's Best Comic, Bob and Tom Show) PLUS FOCS regulars Richard Mathis, Dave Clickner and Kamryn Kelems. Please remember doors are at 7pm and show begins at 8pm.

Mike Ball is a nationally acclaimed headliner and the creative force behind the award-winning comedy series, "The Future of Comedy Show," boasting an impressive portfolio of… [more details]

