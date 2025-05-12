County Cleanup Day June 16 in Pittsfield Township

Washtenaw County Water Resources Materials Management Division is hosting 4 County Cleanup Days this year. These events offer residents a way to dispose of - or recycle - a variety of household items in a safe and responsible manner. Registration is required to attend a County Cleanup Day. The date when registration opens for each event is found below. Registration will close 1 week before the event, or when all spots are full. Each event is open to all Washtenaw County residents. Residents can register at washtenaw.org/cleanup 2025 Cleanup Dates, General Locations, and Registration Open Dates

June 28 – Northfield Township Registration opens May 19 at 9am

July 26 – Pittsfield Township Registration opens June 16 at 9am

August 9 – Augusta Township Registration opens June 30 at 9am

September 27 – City of Ypsilanti Registration opens August 18 at 9am

The event address will be provided after registration.

Residency and Material Requirements:

Materials will only be accepted from residents of Washtenaw County.

Only residential material is allowed. Material from local businesses, government agencies, non-profits, or other organizations is not accepted.

Sponsors for County Cleanup Day events include the City of Ann Arbor, Northfield Township, and Trinity Health Ann Arbor. Tire disposal is partly funded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant.

