Best Chinese Food in the Saline Area?

In the Saline Posts Facebook group, a member of the community asked if there is "good Chinese food" in Saline.

32 people answered.

By far, the number one choice of Saline Posts was Joyful House.

"Joyful House all the way!" answered Alexander Gates.

"Joyful House. My husband loves their food," said Jessica Ziegler.

Joyful House, 515 E. Michigan Ave., is located at 515 E. Michigan Ave. Call 734-944-3197.

Gui Lin had a couple of die-hard supporters.

"We love Gui Lin, I think it depends on what you order!," Tracy Walch wrote.

"I have had some really good food for Gui Lin recently. I don't know if they have a new chef or what, but oh my God, the food was great," said Trudi Hagen, who enjoyed the shrimp with garlic sauce and vegetable fried rice.

Gui Lin is located at 711 W. Michigan Ave. Call 734-944-4448.

New China, which is almost exclusively take-out, is located at 6889 State Rd, Ste D. Call 734-429-7299.

A couple of out-of-town restaurants received votes. King Shing is located on Carpenter Road just north of Packard Road. Milan's China One was labeled worth the drive by a couple of people. One person said they favor Oriental Sizzling in Tecumseh. Ann Arbor's TK Wu also got a vote.

