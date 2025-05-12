Saline MI
5-12-2025 5:11pm

Spring Match Challenge Through May 19

Saline Area Social Service, a local agency that provides a food bank and other services for people, hopes to match $10,000 worth of donations by next week.

The Kaufman Family Fund will match the first $10,000 donated to SASS by May 19. Double your Donate by Clicking Here.

