5-12-2025 5:11pm
Spring Match Challenge Through May 19
Saline Area Social Service, a local agency that provides a food bank and other services for people, hopes to match $10,000 worth of donations by next week.
The Kaufman Family Fund will match the first $10,000 donated to SASS by May 19. Double your Donate by Clicking Here.
