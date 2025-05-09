Nominations Are Open for Saline City Council
Nominations are now open for citizens of Saline who wish to run for city council.
Clerk Terri Royal has provided petitions to incumbents Jack Ceo, Jenn Harmount and Chuck Lesch.
In addition, former city councillor Jim Dell'Orco, recently appointed to the ZBA, has pulled a petition. Miri Weider, a member of the Parks Commission, has also pulled a nominating petition.
Nominating petitions are due July 22.
The election is Nov. 4.
