BASEBALL: Saline Takes 2 at Monroe

MONROE - Tied for first in the SEC Red, Saline took two important wins home from Monroe Monday.

Saline won 15-3 and 3-2.

In the opener, starting pitcher Matt Mareno pitched five innings, getting the win in a five-inning game. He gave up three earned runs on three hits. He struck out five and walked three,

Ryder Concannon went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, and two runs scored. Noah Reeves was 2-for-2 with two walks, three runs and an RBI. Austin Abbate had a hit, run and 4 RBI. Colton Tousa was 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI and a walk.

John Townsend went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs. Mareno had two hits, Johnny Arvai hit 1-for-3 with a double, run and RBI.

Devin Little was 1-for-3 with an RBI and 2 runs.

The second game went all seven innings.

Winning pitcher Noah Reeves gave up 0 earned runs, two earned, in six innings, on three hits and a walk. Reeves struck out 11 batters.

Liam Ginocchio pitched a perfect inning off relief, striking out two.

Saline scored a run in the first, fourth and sixth for a 3-0 lead. Monroe added two in the bottom of the inning.

Reeves scored two runs. Lilley scored the other, going 2-for-3. Nolan Klein and Johnny Arvai each went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Concanon drove in the other run.

Saline and Skyline entered the day with 12-3 records. Skyline plays Pioneer.

Saline and Skyline could faceoff for the SEC Red title next week.

