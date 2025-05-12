BASEBALL: Saline Takes 2 at Monroe
MONROE - Tied for first in the SEC Red, Saline took two important wins home from Monroe Monday.
Saline won 15-3 and 3-2.
In the opener, starting pitcher Matt Mareno pitched five innings, getting the win in a five-inning game. He gave up three earned runs on three hits. He struck out five and walked three,
Ryder Concannon went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, and two runs scored. Noah Reeves was 2-for-2 with two walks, three runs and an RBI. Austin Abbate had a hit, run and 4 RBI. Colton Tousa was 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI and a walk.
John Townsend went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs. Mareno had two hits, Johnny Arvai hit 1-for-3 with a double, run and RBI.
Devin Little was 1-for-3 with an RBI and 2 runs.
The second game went all seven innings.
Winning pitcher Noah Reeves gave up 0 earned runs, two earned, in six innings, on three hits and a walk. Reeves struck out 11 batters.
Liam Ginocchio pitched a perfect inning off relief, striking out two.
Saline scored a run in the first, fourth and sixth for a 3-0 lead. Monroe added two in the bottom of the inning.
Reeves scored two runs. Lilley scored the other, going 2-for-3. Nolan Klein and Johnny Arvai each went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Concanon drove in the other run.
Saline and Skyline entered the day with 12-3 records. Skyline plays Pioneer.
Saline and Skyline could faceoff for the SEC Red title next week.
More News from Saline
- SOFTBALL: Saline Still Unbeaten in SEC Red Saline's varsity softball team is still unbeaten in the SEC Red after two against Monroe. Saline won 5-0 and 3-2.
- Stephanie Johnson Loved Going to Craft Shows and Hosting Family Events Stephanie Johnson, 70, of Milan, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, May 9, 2025