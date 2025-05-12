World War II Veteran Sam Parise Retired from Royal Oak Schools, Owned Landscape Company

Sam Parise, age 97, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 9, 2025. Sam was born January 1, 1928, in Lumberport, West Virginia. He was the son of Francesco Parise and Antoinette Marra.

He married Gloria Klemczak on June 11, 1949 and they were married 68 years and she proceeds him in death. He leaves behind 5 children - Stephen (Michele) Parise of Orwell, Vermont; Michael (Carmen) Parise of Saline; Cynthia Parise of Saline; Sam P. (Cheryl) Parise of Gross Pointe Park; Christopher (Jessica) Parise of Kalamazoo; 14 Grandchildren; and 16 Great-Grandchildren.

Sam served his country in the Army/Air Force during World War II and received an honorable discharge. He retired from the Royal Oak School District. He also owned his own landscaping company - Sam Parise Expert Lawn Service. Additionally he was an instructor of Buildings and Grounds Management Classes at the Southeast Oakland Vocational Education Center teaching special needs adults skills so they would have an opportunity to gain employment.

Sam was very active within his community whether that be at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit, teaching youth about honeybees or Growing Hope in Ypsilanti. He was a member of the Sunrise Side Wood Carvers located in Oscoda and created wood address signs which are scattered all over Michigan. He was also known as “Sam the Bee Man”. He received a Master Gardener certification from Michigan State University. Sam loved being up north. Fairview was his home away from home for many years.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Friday, May 23rd from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the Mass, inurnment will take place in the St. Andrew Church Columbarium. Military Honors will be held under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. A luncheon will also be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Growing Hope, a nonprofit building a more just and equitable local food system in Ypsilanti, MI. Contributions can be made online at www.growinghope.net/donate or by check mailed to: Growing Hope, 922 W. Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197. To leave a memory you have of Sam, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline