What to do in Saline: Mother's Day 'Heart Art,' Dance Steps Studios Recital, Art Show and More

Here's what's going on in Saline this weekend!

...

14 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 9 - Sunday, May 11

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Dance Steps Studio's Spring Recital - Sat May 10 1:00 pm

Ellen A. Ewing Auditorium/Saline High School

Please join us for an amazing dance experience that our talented dancers have prepared! [more details]

Mother's Day Heart Art - Sun May 11 10:00 am

Carrigan Cafe

Sunday May 11 at 10am Mother's Day Heart with Artregister: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-heart-registration-13455560272… [more details]

Other Events

Spring Art Show - Fri May 9 4:00 pm

Saline High School

The Saline High School Spring Art Show happens May 9-11 in the school's media center.

All K-12 art teachers will be there from 4-7 p.m., Friday.

The art will be displayed from 4-7 p.m. Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday, and 1-7 p.m., Sunday.

[more details]

Two Guys Nomadic Grill Food Truck at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri May 9 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

A mobile food trailer serving great food made with fresh ingredients.

See Stony Lake Brewing Co.'s FULL FOOD TRUCK SCHEDULE at:

https://www.stonylakebrewing.com/food-trucks [more details]

Fused Glass Wall Accent, Decorative Wave, or Large Garden Stake You Choose! - Fri May 9 6:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Glass Fusion is the art of creating stunning designs by fusing glass pieces together in a kiln. In this hands-on workshop, you'll learn essential skills like glass cutting and fused glass design techniques.

Here’s the exciting part—you get to choose what you want to create! You’ll receive a 4x12 inch piece of glass and can decide between creating a gorgeous decorative Wave, a vibrant Garden Stake, or a chic Wall Accent.

Once placed in the kiln, the Wave shape will slump into an elegant curve,… [more details]

Birding at the River - Sat May 10 8:00 am

Leslee Niethammer Preserve- Saline River

Join us in welcoming back our migrating songbirds this Global Birding Day! Bring your binoculars and dress for the weather! All ages and levels welcome! Meet in the parking lot at 8am. [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat May 10 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Mother's Day is May 11th this year! While you're filling your basket with groceries, you can also grab some great gifts like cut flowers, live plants, fudge, crochet items, leather work - the list goes on...The Saline District Library will be with us in the activities tent with great giveaways and reading info!The treasure hunt animal will be the turtle!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon at 100 S Ann Arbor St parking lot #4 from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants,… [more details]

Free Pet Vaccine Clinic - Sat May 10 9:00 am

Manchester United Methodist Church

Free Pet Vaccine ClinicThis free clinic is for dog and cat owners in Washtenaw County who:Are seniors or

Are facing housing insecurity or

Qualify for low-income services or

Are experiencing extreme financial difficultyVaccines and microchips will be first-come, first-served while supplies last.Check-in for the clinic will take place from 9am to 11am. Checking in will get you on the waitlist. The cut-off time for getting on the waitlist is 11am. Vaccinations will continue into the afternoon … [more details]

Simply Me - Sat May 10 12:00 pm

Friends! I am having my very own local Art Gallery Exhibit this Fall. #soexcitedforthis

I'll be busy photographing 4-5 kiddos, preferably 4-9 years old or a sassy 3 year old...I’m always up for a challenge;-)

These will be black and white personality portraits - similar to this one here. If you think you’re a good fit, schedule a call here: https://www.kaptured-by-lisa-kahler.com/contact [more details]

Ann Arbor Symphony KinderConcert - Sat May 10 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Music comes alive in KinderConcert, a free concert designed especially for… [more details]

Ann Arbor Symphony KinderConcert - Sat May 10 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Music comes alive in KinderConcert, a free concert designed especially for… [more details]

Bussin' Bowls at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat May 10 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Welcome to Bussin’ Bowls

🍓 Açaí Bowl & Waffle Food Truck [more details]

Mother's Day 5K and Fun Run - Sun May 11 8:00 am

113 S Ashley St

Grab your family and friends to join the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance in downtown Ann Arbor for our annual Mother's Day Time to Teal 5K and Fun Run! This event is an opportunity for us to gather to celebrate the incredible women in our lives, while raising crucial ovarian cancer awareness in our community.

Both the timed 5K and untimed one mile Fun Run are walker-friendly!

Through this event, we aim to raise vital awareness for this often overlooked and under-researched disease,… [more details]

Mother's Day Brunch - Sun May 11 10:00 am

Lake Forest Golf Club

Join us for Mother's Day Brunch - reservations start at 10:00AM. Great food in a beautiful setting: Reserve your spot on-line. A $50 reservation deposit applies. AGES 14 & UP: $38

AGES 4-13: $18

AGES 3 & UNDER: FREEhttps://lakeforestgc.com/product/2025-mothers-day-brunch-reservation-de… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline