Truck Hero Matching Up to $10,000 to Help Saline Area Social Service Help Local Senior Citizens

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) provides senior programming benefits over 100 people in the Saline community by providing enough food for up to 15 meals each week, household essentials, prescription copays, grocery delivery to homebound individuals, emergency aid, and more. Now through March 31st, Truck Hero is pledging to 100% match the first $10,000 in donations to help SASS continue and maintain efforts to support Saline community senior citizens in need.

“Over a third of the adult clients at SASS are seniors and many of them rely on social security checks as their only source of income,” said Anne Cummings, SASS Executive Director. “The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but especially our seniors.”

Last year, SASS delivered enough food for over 30,000 meals to homebound seniors with limited mobility or facing increased health risks relating to the pandemic. Now, the rising cost of food, gas, and housing has become a huge challenge for the senior clients at SASS. The Truck Hero donation match will help fund another year of essential resources and programs that support seniors facing financial hardship in and around the Saline community.

SASS is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization that serves the City of Saline and a portion of the surrounding townships. The organization has a more than 60-year history in Saline and is the only local resource that provides food and emergency relief. Of their 400+ clients, 36% are children and 34% of the adults served are senior citizens. During the early months of COVID-19, SASS provided food and household essentials to nearly 700 people per week. Thanks to immense community support in 2021, SASS was able to distribute enough food for over 120,000 meals, provide back to school supplies and shoes, boots and snow pants to area youth, and help with emergency assistance, such as eviction, utility shut off, and car repairs.

“All of us at SASS appreciate Truck Hero’s commitment to lead this donation challenge and for the continued support of the Saline community,” said Cummings. “SASS truly wouldn’t exist without the amazing generosity of our community.”

To help SASS with this effort and double your donation, donate online at: https://salinesocialservice.com/help-fund-senior-aid/

About Saline Area Social Service

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been in the community for over 60 years and serves the most vulnerable students, families and senior citizens that live in and around the Saline area. SASS’s mission is to provide our short- and long-term aid, directly and through referrals, to its participants in need. For more information, visit salineareasocialservice.com.

Website: salineareasocialservice.com

Phone: (734) 429-4570

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalineAreaSocialService

About Truck Hero

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Truck Hero provides consumers a full range of branded automotive accessories for trucks, Jeep brand vehicles and cars, with market leading functionality, engineering, quality, and design. The breadth of Truck Hero’s product offering is vast, including hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, fender flares, steps, suspension kits, Ventvisors®, Jeep brand vehicle parts and off‐ road accessories. Truck Hero’s industry leading family of brands includes Advantage Truck Accessories, Alloy USA, AMP Research, A.R.E., Auto Ventshade, BAK Industries, BACKRACK, BedRug, Belmor, Bushwacker, Extang, Husky Liners, LUND, N‐FAB, OMIX, Rampage Products, Retrax, RoadWorks, Roll‐N‐Lock, Rugged Liner, Rugged Ridge, Stampede, Superlift, Tonno Pro, TruXedo, UnderCover and an online retailer, RealTruck. All of the companies in the Truck Hero family are recognized as premier brands and are leaders in innovation. For more information, please visit our website at truck‐hero.com.