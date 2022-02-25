Washtenaw County Clerk's Office Warns About Potential Scam Related to Postcard

The Washtenaw County Clerk/Register’s Office is cautioning residents that a misleading postcard claiming to be related to “County Deed Records” is in fact a marketing ploy from an out-of-state company. The postcard, which also includes the text “Property Lienholder”, encourages the recipient to contact a private business to purchase a home warranty.

This postcard was not sent by the Washtenaw County Clerk/Register’s office and should be considered a potential scam. County residents who have received the postcard should disregard it. The number of residents who have received the postcard is unknown.

County residents concerned about the validity of any mailing that appears to have been sent by the Washtenaw County Register of Deeds may call (734) 222-6710 or email deeds@washtenaw.org.

Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Michigan Attorney General's website, and questions for the Attorney General can be directed to (877) 765-8388.