Gift Basket Contest Challenge

Download the flyer at https://bit.ly/3riePC9

THE CHALLENGE...



Individuals, classrooms, athletic teams, clubs, businesses and families are invited to thematically design,

decorate and fill a gift basket for this contest; but more importantly for a family in need. All baskets and

money received benefit Saline Area Social Service.

It is important that you read the guidelines below so that you don’t miss out on this opportunity

to help a family in need!

Preferred Themed Basket Ideas



Around the World: Mexican, Italian

Summer Fun Baskets: Bug Spray,Sunscreen and First Aid essentials. Summer Reading books and

gifts for older kids.

Other Themed Baskets: Cookout Basket, Kitchen Utensil Basket, Spice Basket, Coffee Basket

DESIGN TIPS...

