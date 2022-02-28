Gift Basket Contest Challenge
Download the flyer at https://bit.ly/3riePC9
THE CHALLENGE...
Individuals, classrooms, athletic teams, clubs, businesses and families are invited to thematically design,
decorate and fill a gift basket for this contest; but more importantly for a family in need. All baskets and
money received benefit Saline Area Social Service.
It is important that you read the guidelines below so that you don’t miss out on this opportunity
to help a family in need!
Preferred Themed Basket Ideas
Around the World: Mexican, Italian
Summer Fun Baskets: Bug Spray,Sunscreen and First Aid essentials. Summer Reading books and
gifts for older kids.
Other Themed Baskets: Cookout Basket, Kitchen Utensil Basket, Spice Basket, Coffee Basket
DESIGN TIPS...
Many entries have a specific theme! What is going to make yours stand out?
The container that holds the items does not have to be a “basket”. We’ve seen it all— laundry baskets, coolers, wagons, decorative boxes, inflatable pools, etc. The container should be something that is able to be donated to the charitable organization.
Please consider using cellophane to wrap your entry if it contains valuables.
Visit www.salineshows.com to view photos from previous years to see what the contest is all about!
Feel free to include items such as non-perishable foods, gift cards, books, toiletries, toys, board
games and clothing.
Do not include: perishable food items, tobacco, and alcohol
We encourage you to label your entry with its creator's names. People are more apt to vote if they know
the individual or group that made it!
Keep the contest categories in mind: PreK-6th Grade Group, 7th-12th Grade Group, Individual 17 &
Under, Individual 18 & Over, Profit Group/Business, Family/Church/Non-Profit Group (6 total
categories)
TIMELINE....
Today— start brainstorming!
Spread the word— the more who participate, the more we can give!
Will you create something on your own or with a group?
Friday, March 18th—Basket Drop Off/Registration. Drop off your entry at the Saline Middle School
Cafeteria on Friday, March 18th between 3 PM - 6 PM. Visit www.salineshows.com to download the
contest registration form ahead of time.
Saturday, March 19th—Gift Basket Contest at the Saline Spring Craft Show! The contest takes place in the cafeteria from 8 AM - 2 PM. Don’t forget to come to the show to vote for your basket,“Drop a
penny, drop a dollar or a dime to vote for your favorite entry of all time!” (1 penny=1 vote, 1 nickel=5
votes, 1 dollar=100 votes)-- prizes awarded to 1st and 2nd place in each category!
If you wish to collect any of your props/containers/items back before they are distributed to Saline
Area Social Service, you must arrive at the show on March 19th between 2 PM and 2:30 PM to
collect them.
Winners will be announced on Monday, March 21st on www.salineshows.com. All baskets and money
from this event is donated to Saline Area Social Service.
