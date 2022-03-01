Sophie Canen Sets Another Saline Girls Basketball Record

ANN ARBOR -- Senior Sophie Canen set another Saline Athletics record Monday night. Early in the third quarter, in front of her bench, Canen took a pass, stopped in front of the arc, dribbled once and then launched her 59th three-pointer of the season into the basket, giving Saline a 33-17. The Hornets went on to win their playoff game against Huron, 62-33.

Canen broke the record of 58 set by her former teammate Ella Stemmer in 2019-20.

Coach Leigh Ann Roehm praised her star senior.

"Sophie breaking the record for 3 point makes in a season did not happen by accident. Sophie has put in so much time since she was a kid. Her deliberate work has paid off," Roehm said.

Canen, who has commited to playing basketball at Hope College next year, has been on the varsity team since she was a freshman. She's always been a talented shooter - but her outside shooting game is at another level this year. Canen explained her distance shooting prowess.

"A lot of reps. I'm in the gym 24-7 - I practically sleep there. I have my stepmom, who's really helped me," Canen said. "Rachel's not only my AAU coach, post-season coach and pre-season coach, but she's also my strength and conditioning trainer. I'm really lucky to have her and she's one of the people who's really pushed me to up my level each year."

Junior Payton Maloney, Canen's teammate, is also an elite field hockey. She said the girls on the basketball team are inspired by Canen's dedication - on and off the court.

"She works so hard every single day - practice, game. She puts in the work outside of practice. I admire her play. In practice, when I have to guard her, I know I have to work super duper hard because she's always going 110 percent," Maloney said.

As Canen rewrites Hornet basketball records - the legacy may be that work ethic she passes on to her teammates.

"Sophie is a tremendous shooter and while 59 3's will leave her mark on the record books, Sophie's work ethic and commitment to putting in the time is a legacy that will last in our program for years to come," Roehm said.

On Feb. 8, also against Huron, Canen scored 41 points to set the program record. Last year, she set the record for most free throws in a game with 14.

With two district championships, an SEC Red title, several school records and maybe more accolades yet to come, Canen is proud of the mark she's made on the Saline girls basketball program.

"I' m super proud of the way I've played over the last four years. I can safely I've improved each year. With the work I put in, I think it's great to see it translate on the court," Canen said.