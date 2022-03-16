Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

TIFFANY KIMMETT

Tiffin, OH

Booth 72 - Inspirational products

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to be a photographer—with my own shop and have a monkey,” says TIFFANY KIMMETT as she begins her story that started in 2008. She has accomplished the first two dreams but never got the monkey! “I believe even in the simple things that have beauty of their own,” she related. Her favorite story is when she took a picture of “The Happy Goat.” “He came to me smiling but little did I know, that that picture was going to be one of my best sellers and over the years, I would be known as the Goat Lady,” Tiffany continues. She started adding verses as she feels they complete her pictures, and she often connects the verse that she is feeling when she takes the picture. Jason, her husband, joined the business and creates the designs, and does all the printing. Tiffany continues to take the photographs and adds the verses. From animals to architecture, to other everyday things, Tiffany states, “I look for things that capture my eye whether it is an old water faucet or a colorful door.” These photographs are available in a variety of media and include wall pictures or plaques---magnets, pillows, framed canvas, bags, and more.