Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

BECKY AND KEITH RIFE

Paw Paw, MI

Booths 1&2 - Floral

Returning on March 19 just in time for spring or Easter-themed floral are KEITH AND BECKY RIFE in Booths 1&2. From baskets to centerpieces to wreaths and swags, you'll find an array of decór pieces to enhance your home and entries. In the early 1980s, Keith Rife was paid by a farmer to trim grapevines in his hometown on the west side of Michigan. His mother-in-law suggested using the vines to do grapevine wreaths which were quite popular at that time. In fact, she approached several florists who placed wholesale orders. They continued to develop their business of GRAPE COUNTRY FLORALS and you will enjoy their “spring” pieces that provide a pleasing and balanced composition.