Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

JENNIFER WHATLEY

Milan, MI

Booth 105 - Children’s Silicone Necklaces

Big Brother Boutique is a mother and son ran business which formed in 2020. The mother, JENNIFER WHATLEY started creating these children’s goods and accessories for boys and girls by selling on Etsy but then expanded to local shops and on Saturday will be displayed at the Saline Craft Show. Their items are perfect for everyday wear, pretend play, dress-up, and holidays. When they started they were geared mostly towards little girls, but as time has gone they have started making items for boys as well. Made with 100% silicone, food-grade beads, the beads are great for many uses. Their bracelets are the biggest hits and they come in a variety of colors and designs. By adding many different design beads, it makes them original and unique to each person. Styles vary from firetrucks, dump trucks, rainbows, puppies, and many more styles. Find this creative duo in Booth 105.