3-25-2022 1:27am
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Mar 25 - Sunday, Mar 27
It's officially spring, but it won't feel like it this weekend. Bundle up!
Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 25 - Sunday, Mar 27
Saturday March 26
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 38° Low: 22° with a 47% chance of rain with 17 mph winds from the WNW.
Sunday March 27
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 32° Low: 16° with a 6% chance of snow with 17 mph winds from the NW.
There you have it!