Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Mar 25 - Sunday, Mar 27

It's officially spring, but it won't feel like it this weekend. Bundle up!

Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 25 - Sunday, Mar 27

Saturday March 26

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 38° Low: 22° with a 47% chance of rain with 17 mph winds from the WNW.

Sunday March 27

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 32° Low: 16° with a 6% chance of snow with 17 mph winds from the NW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.