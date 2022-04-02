Marley Duerst Receives Fulbright Award to Teach in Mexico

Marley Duerst, a 2017 graduate of Saline High School, has been selected for a Fulbright award to teach in Mexico.

Duerst graduated from the University of Michigan in December 2020 with a major in International Studies (Comparative Culture and Identity) and Spanish, and a minor in Education for Empowerment. She’s been teaching in Madrid, Spain through a government program since September 2021.

In her time at the University of Michigan, she was involved with the Spanish Language Internship Program, the Edward Ginsberg Center for Community Service Learning, Michigan Animal Respect Society, and Victors FC soccer program. She had the opportunity to study abroad in both Costa Rica and Spain, as well to complete an internship at an educational summer program in San Francisco.

The Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board granted the scholarship based on Duerst's leadership and contributions to society. The Fulbright Program is devoted to increasing mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The United States Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs oversees the Fulbright Program.