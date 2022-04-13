Spaghetti Dinner, Silent Auction and Bake Sale Benenfit Payeur Family

The Saline Feeder Calf Club is hosting a fundraising event from 5-9 p.m., Saturday, April 16, at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds for the Payeur family.

Brandon Payeur was recently diagnosed with stage four colon cancer days after welcoming a baby boy to his family. The Saline Feeder Calf Club is hosting a spaghetti dinner, silent auction and bake sale to raise funds in support of the family.

For more information contact Natalie Rentschler at 734-769-0110.