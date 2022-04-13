Saline MI
4-13-2022 4:36am

Spaghetti Dinner, Silent Auction and Bake Sale Benenfit Payeur Family

The Saline Feeder Calf Club is hosting a fundraising event from 5-9 p.m., Saturday, April 16,  at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds for the Payeur family.

Brandon Payeur was recently diagnosed with stage four colon cancer days after welcoming a baby boy to his family.  The Saline Feeder Calf Club is hosting a spaghetti dinner, silent auction and bake sale to raise funds in support of the family.

For more information contact Natalie Rentschler at 734-769-0110.

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies