TRACK: Rush, Moore, Lead Saline to SEC Red Victory

Saline senior Joshua Rush sprinted to victory in the 100 and 200-meter dash to help Saline to two league victories at a tri-meet held Tuesday at Saline High School.

Saline defeated Dexter 91-46 and defeated Skyline 121.5 to 15.5.

Rush won the 100-meter dash in 11:37 seconds as Saline took for of the five top finishes. Ryan Kavanaugh was second (11.69), Caden Winston was fourth (11.71) and Ethan Nelson was fifth (11.91).

Rush edged Dexter's Micah Davis in the 200-meter dash. Rush completed the race in 23.46 seconds - .07 seconds faster than Davis. Jaedyn Sifuna (23.94) was fourth and Quinn Collins (24.8) was fifth.

Junior Jason Whitton won the 1600-meter run in 4:36.69. James Harrison was second in 4:40.51.

Saline junior Samuel Jackson won the 3200-meter event in 10:00. Andrew Stern was second in 10:03.3. Shane Pitcher was fifth in 10:15.2.

Torin Moore Jr. won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.96 - leading a 1-2-3 finish for Saline. Christopher Cappello was second (16.29) and Ian Gifford was fourth (17.78). Travis Crigger was fifth (18.82).

Ben Faulkner captured the 300-meter hurdles in 42.14 - again leading a 1-2-3 finish for Saline. Moore (43.29) and Cappello (45.15) followed. Andrew Black was fifth in 47.93.

Caden Winston carries the baton for the Hornets.

Saline's 4x100 relay won in 44.46 seconds, the 4x200 won in 1:33.23, the 4x400 relay won in 3:34.42 and the 4x800 won in 8:18.74.

Leonardo Ignacio leaped 19-10 to take third.

Moore won the long jump with a leap of 21-05. Leonardo Ignacio was third with 19-10 and Gifford was fifth at 18'08.5.

Sophomore Andrew Harding won the high jump, clearing 5'10. Ian Gifford was fourth at 5'6.

Garrett Beazley threw the discus 121-08 to win. Camden Pawlick (103-04) was fourth and Jordan Marsh was fifth (98-0).

Beazley was also second in the shot put, throwing 40-03. Pawlick (37-01) was fourth and Michael Reder (34-0.5) was fifth.

Dolan Gonzales was second in pole vault, clearing 14-06. Malik Eisemann (11-06) was fourth.

Stewart Berryhill was second in the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:07.72. Andrew McNally was fifth in 2:11.93.

Wynter Burnett was Saline's fastest runner in the 400-meter dash. Burnett finished in 55.11 seconds. Sifuna was fifth in 55.82.