Saline Celtic Festival returns to Mill Pond Park on July 8-9!

Get your kilts out of the cupboard and prepare for the Saline Celtic Festival, July 8 and 9 at Mill Pond Park in Saline!

“We’re thrilled to hold the Festival after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic,” says organizer Katherine Downie. “Not only are we planning to be bigger and better than ever, we’re also celebrating our 25th year!”

A tentative Friday evening schedule includes bands, music/dance workshops, limerick competition, Mr. Pretty Legs in a Kilt competition, and Ring of Steel Fire Show

Saturday's all-day festival includes bands, highland dance competition, pipe & drums bands, living history, music and dance performances, ancient athletics, Wee Folks Island, jousting, sheep herding, clans, textile demonstrations, Ring of Steel performances and interactive events, beer tent, food vendors and merchants area—along with Millie the Mill Pond Monster and her family.

“Millie and her family can't wait to get back to normal and back to Mill Pond Park to see all of their friends at this year's Celtic Festival,” says Millie’s creator, Jim Peters.

Visit https://www.salineceltic.org.