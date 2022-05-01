Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, May 2 - Friday, May 6

Here's your weekly weather forecast!

Weather outlook for Monday, May 2 - Friday, May 6

Monday May 2

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 61° Low: 46° with a 18% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the WSW.

Tuesday May 3

Rain throughout the day.

High: 61° Low: 44° with a 99% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the E.

Wednesday May 4

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 60° Low: 40° with a 43% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the N.

Thursday May 5

Rain in the afternoon and evening.

High: 64° Low: 47° with a 93% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the ENE.

Friday May 6

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 65° Low: 45° with a 31% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the NE.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.