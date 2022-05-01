5-01-2022 2:51pm
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, May 2 - Friday, May 6
Here's your weekly weather forecast!
Weather outlook for Monday, May 2 - Friday, May 6
Monday May 2
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 61° Low: 46° with a 18% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the WSW.
Tuesday May 3
Rain throughout the day.
High: 61° Low: 44° with a 99% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the E.
Wednesday May 4
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 60° Low: 40° with a 43% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the N.
Thursday May 5
Rain in the afternoon and evening.
High: 64° Low: 47° with a 93% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the ENE.
Friday May 6
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 65° Low: 45° with a 31% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the NE.
