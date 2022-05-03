SOFTBALL: Dorr Throws No-Hitter as Saline Sweeps Skyline

Sophomore Karli Dorr threw a five-inning no-hitter as Saline defeated Skyline, 10-0, in the first of two victories at Skyline Monday.

Saline also won, 16-0.

Saline improved to 9-5 overall and 7-0 in the SEC Red. The Hornets have won five straight games.

In the opener, Dorr went five innings, giving no hits or walks while striking out eight. Two runners reached on errors. Of 73 pitches, 58 were for strikes.

Kaleigh McClelland went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Clara Cherry (2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Grace Munn (2-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 double) and Leah Holloway (2-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBI) also had multi-hit games. Izzy Deveau also had a double. Saline scored five runs in the first and added three runs in the second and two in the third.

Saline scored 16 runs on 14 hits in just three innings in the second game, a 16-0 thrashing of the Eagles. Grace Munn pitched two innings and no runs on two walks and two hits. Deveau pitched one inning of perfect relief, striking out two.

Sydney Hastings went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. She also hit a triple. Emily Sweetland homered, tripled, scored twice and drove in four runs.

Holloway (2-for-2, double, run, 2 RBI), Deveau (2-for-3, 3 runs, 1 RBI), Dorr (2-for-3, double, 1 run, 3 RBI), Cherry (2-for-2, 1 run, 2 RBI). Munn doubled and scored.