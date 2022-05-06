Moon Road Re-Opened in York Township, But Some Work Remains

On May 6, the Washtenaw County Road Commission re-opened Moon Riad between Saline-Milan and Willis roads in York Township.

Permanent pavement markings will be applied at a later date under temporary lane restrictions.

Next week a WCRC crew will be working on drainage improvements, which will be conducted under lane restrictions. While the road will be reopened to traffic, delays are likely due to the lane restrictions. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.