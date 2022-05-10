Volunteer at Saline Celtic Festival in July and get a free pass

The Saline Celtic Festival—set for Friday, July 8 (evening) and all day Saturday, July 9, at Mill Pond Park—very much depends on volunteer help—and you don’t even need to wear a kilt (but feel free to do so!)

Volunteers who can give three hours in Festival Week will receive a free pass to the Festival.

“It takes about 400 volunteers to organize and execute the festival and by Sunday afternoon, Mill Pond is transformed into a park again,” says Festival Chairman Jeff Ulrich. “It’s a pretty amazing thing to be part of.”

Here’s how you can help:

Tuesday, July 5

Tents roll in and the Facilities Team moves gear and equipment from storage to Mill Pond Park 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers should meet at the Mill Pond Park Pavilion at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, July 6, 7, 8

Tables and chairs, equipment and gear are put in place, flags and banners hung, golf carts and Gators delivered, vendors and merchants roll in, and administrative duties finalized. Volunteer any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and Friday’s festival activities get underway at 6 p.m. Volunteers can help at the gate, beer tent, assisting visitors, and more.

Saturday, July 9

Help out on the day of the Festival—with Wee Folks Island, at the gate, beer tent, assisting visitors, and more.

Sunday, July 10

Volunteers arrive early morning to roll banners, pick up trash, and load trailers, and return the park to its pre-Festival glory.

Email Volunteers Chair Heather Koepfle at salinecelticvolunteers@gmail.com with your contact information and a general description of what interests you. One of the organizers will reach out with specifics on where they can use help.

“We definitely need and appreciate our volunteers so much, and could not do this without them,” Heather says.

Check out all the Festival fun and activities, and this year’s ticket prices, at https://www.salineceltic.org/