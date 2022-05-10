Samantha Hall, Creative, Smart and Funny, Found Great Joy in Motherhood

Samantha “Sami” Jayne Hall (nee Bailey), age 29, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. She was born August 27, 1992 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti, MI to Bryant D. and Amy M. Bailey. Sami graduated from Saline High School in 2010 and went on to attend Eastern Michigan University. Her proudest accomplishment was on February 2, 2014, when she became a mother. On June 10, 2016 she became a wife and married Ricky Hall.

Sami loved fiercely and wholeheartedly, all of her friends and family. One of her greatest joys was being a mother and step-mother. Our loving fiery red head was full of compassion and empathy. She was creative, smart, funny and could brighten up any room. She danced to the beat of her own drum and her spunk and zestiness was contagious. If she could find a reason to sing, she would, loudly and at the top of her lungs. She loved to laugh and her smile was infectious. She was a unique and beautiful soul that was loved more than she will ever know.

In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her daughter, Julia Hall; stepchildren, Chance Adkins, Blaize Hall and Armani Hall; parents, Amy Alarcon (Julio) and Bryant Bailey (Jennifer); sister, Emily Bailey; brother, Connor Bailey; mother-in-law, Yvonne Jones and father-in-law, Ricky Hall (Judy); brother and sister-in-laws, Shelly Hill (Ron), Noah Laws (Racine) and Jeanine Hall; grandmother, Joan Bailey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loved ones. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Carl Bailey, Byron Thrasher and Patricia Griffin and father-in-law, Mike Jones.

Friends and loved ones may join the family at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home located in Saline, MI for a time of visitation on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M, with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 P.M. An additional service will be held in Bedford, IN on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Hillcrest Christian Church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Sami, to sign her guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.