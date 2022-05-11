Early Morning Fire Injures One Person, Kills One Pet on Maple Road

One person was injured and a cat was killed in a fire on the 200 block of North Maple Road early Wednesday morning.

The Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to the the residence at 3:34 a.m.

"Upon arrival fire crews had smoke and flames showing out of the first floor windows," Fire Chief Jason Sperle said.

Emergency responders from the Saline Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance assisted an injured person who escaped the fire. The person was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. One cat in the residence died as a result of smoke inhalation, Sperle said.

Firefighters are investigating the fire, but do not believe there was anything suspicious about its cause.