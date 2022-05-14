TRACK & FIELD: Saline Girls Take 3rd in SEC Red Meet

The Saline girls' track and field team placed third in the SEC Red meet held Friday at Lincoln High School.

Saline, Pioneer and Huron battled for the top spot. Pioneer won with 147 points, five more than Huron and 10 more than Saline.

The Hornets managed to challenge for the meet despite just one first place finish.

More than 1300 photos in our gallery located on Smugmug.com.

That came courtesy of junior Nicole Warren, who won the long jump with a leap of 17-01.5 - more than a foot better than the second-place finisher.

On the track, the Hornets had many highlights.

Madison Stern was a workhorse for the Hornets, running all the distance events in the hot sun and running well.

Stern was second in the 3200-meters, leading a Saline contingent that swept the 2-5 spots and also took seventh. Stern finished in 11:40.12. In the 1600, Stern was fourth in 5:10.63. She also ran for the 4x800 relay team which placed second.

Mia Rogan was another star on the track. Rogan placed second in the 800-meter run (2:18.19) and third in the 400-meter run (59.1). Rogan also helped the 4x200 relay team to a second-place finish.

Junior Jackie Kolano had a great day too. She was second in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet - her personal record and the second-best height in school history.

Kolano also helped the 4x100 team to a second place finish and finished sixth in the 100 sprint. Julia Inge was seventh and Jordan Wickham was 10th in the 100-meters.

Madison Wood (5th) and Aubrey Stager (8th) joined Rogan among the top 10 finishers in the 800.

In the 1600 meters, Lydia Alig (5th), Mackenzie Sellenrad (6th) and Corynn Gady (10th) joined Stern in the top 10. Grace Roth (3rd), Elaina Alig (4th), Abigail Roth (5th) and Claire Endres (7th) joined Stern among the top 10 in the 3200 meters.

Alena Mikosovic was the top Hornet in the hurdles. Miklosovic placed 4th in the 100-meter hurdles (16.72) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (49.2). Tenley Schrzan was ninth in the 300 hurdles. Karis Schreck was 10th in the 100 hurdles.

The 4x100 relay team of Kolano, Warren, Jordan Wickham and Inge was second (50.58). Wickham, Kolano, Warren and Rogan were second in the 4x200 relay. Rogan, Madison Wood, Stern, and Lydia Alig were fourth in the 4x400 relay. Stern, Wood, Alig and Mckenzie Sellenraad were second in the 4x800 relay.

Freshman Cara Conley finished 10th in the 400 meters.

Stefanie Harris placed eighth in the discus, throwing 84-00.

Alivia Burlingame led the Hornets in the high jump, clearing 4-10, to place fourth. Schrzan and Kadyn Maida cleared 4-08 and tied for fifth. Emma Grill (14-10) was third in the long jump. Grace Oberski (14-01.5) was eighth. Ashton Davis (9-06) was fourth in pole vault. Emma MacDonald was 10th (8-06).

