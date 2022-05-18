SALINE CREW: Sirbu, McCalla Qualify for Natiopnal Championships in New Jersey

Saline Crew participated in the Midwest Rowing Championships at Kensington Metropark Saturday - and two Hornets qualified for the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Rowing National Championships.

Junior Daniel Sirbu won the single 1500-meter race in 5:54, an astounding 20 seconds better than the second place finisher. Sirbu and senior James McCalla took second place the 14-boat varsity double - losing by just a few seconds.

The national championships take place in Camden, N.J., over Memorial weekend. According to SRAA rules, a rower can only enter one event in the national championships. Sirbu and McCalla chose to race together in the varsity double.