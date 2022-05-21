Nancy Martin, Teacher, Mom and Social Worker, Loved Helping People Find Happiness

Nancy L. Martin, 91, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Nancy was born February 22, 1931, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late John Frank Church and Mary Margaret (Spiker) Church. Nancy is survived by her son Stephan Racz, stepsons Andrew (Kimberly), Anthony (Nada), stepdaughter Angela Mears (Todd); grandchildren James Martin, Jacqueline Martin, Joseph Martin, Dante Martin, Davis Mears, Parker Mears, and Cooper Mears; Niece Cheryl Newman (Richard) and several great nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death, by her husband of 32 years, Alfred, her parents, and sister Mary.

Nancy was a kind, caring, generous and brilliant woman. She was a teacher early in life, then earned a Master's degree (with honors) in social work, from the University of Michigan, and became a licensed master social worker, working well into her 80’s, doing psychotherapy. She thoroughly enjoyed helping clients find happiness.

She also enjoyed spending time with family, especially her late husband, watching TV, going to the movies, listening to classical music, birdwatching, and playing her flute. She played in the Dexter band for several years. And she loved to travel and visit family on the west coast.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, with Pastor Drex Morton officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting the funeral home’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson's & Movement Disorders Fund for Discovery at Michigan Medicine. Checks may be made to "University of Michigan" and sent to Michigan Medicine Development 777 E. Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite 650, Ann Arbor, MI, 48108. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website https://victors.us/nancylmartin to make your gift or to Arbor Hospice (arborhospice.org). To leave a memory you have of Nancy, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.