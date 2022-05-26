TENNIS: Saline Girls Advance to State Meet

The Saline varsity girls' tennis team has qualified to compete in the state tournament June 2-3 at Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University.

Saline finished the May 19 regional, hosted by Pioneer, tied with Huron for third place with 18 points. Pioneer won the regional with 32 points. Skyline had 20 points to finish second.

It's the first time the Saline tennis teams have qualified for the state meet in back-to-back seasons since Saline became a Division 1 program. Last fall, the Saline boys also qualified for the state meet.

In singles play, Ana Teofilovic defeated Taylor's Rebekah Allen, 6-0 and 6-0, in flight one. Teofilovic fell to Pioneer's Reese Miller, the eventual champion, in the semifinals. In the second flight, Sophie Dubovoy defeated Belleville's Zoie Sawdy, 6-0 and 6-0, before falling to regional champ Elise Van Wieren of Pioneer. In the third flight, Mia Bae scored a 6-0 and 6-0 win over Taylor's Alycia Ferguson before falling to Skyline's Vanessa Roche. In the fourth flight, Kylie Evenson defeated Wayne Memorial's Mckenna Erikson, 6-0 and 6-0, before she lost to Pioneer's regional champ Bridgette Kelly.

The doubles teams picked up 10 of Saline's 18 points.

In doubles one, Makenzie Roehner and Giselle Jost defeated their Belleville opponents 6-0 and 6-1 in the second round before falling in the semifinal. In doubles two, Emma Arsenault and Eva Cueto defeated a Monroe team, 6-0 and 6-1 before defeating a Huron team 6-1 and 6-0 in the semifinals. Arsenault and Cueto lost to the Pioneer team in the finals.

In doubles three, Gabby Engelhardt and CJ Tuldanis defeated their Monroe opponents, 6-0 and 6-0, before falling to the Skyline team in the semifinal. In doubles four, Kyle Warner and Katheryn Feller advanced, 6-0 and 6-0, in round one. In the semifinals, they defeated their Skyline opponents, 6-3 and 6-4. They lost to the Pioneer team in the final.