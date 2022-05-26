GOLF: Saline Takes 2nd to Skyline, Earn Many All-Conference Honors

The Saline varsity boys' golf team finished the SEC season with a strong performance at the conference championship Tuesday at Leslie Park Golf Course.

The team shot 322 to finish second in the Red Division behind Skyline.

SEC All Tournament Team (left to right) Zeb Siegel, Colton Cundiff

The team was led by Colton Cundiff who shot 77 and finished tied for third. This earned Colton All-Tournament Team honors. Zeb Siegel continued his fine play shooting 78 and finishing sixth which earned him All-Tournament honors as well.

Giuseppe Giacolone shot 81 to finish tied for eighth and Andrew Steele, Kieran Dean and Brian Kang shot 86. The overall tournament champion was Chelsea which beat Skyline by one shot to hand Skyline its first loss of the season.

SEC All Conference Team (left to right) Brian Kang, Zeb Siegel, Colton Cundiff, Giuseppe Giacolone

Saline was well-represented with All-Conference honors as four Saline Hornets made the team. Zeb Siegel led the way finishing second in the season-long SEC points total. He was followed by Colton Cundiff, Giuseppe Giacolone and Brian Kang.

"There were so many things to be proud of today," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said. "First, Colton and Zeb played very well as did Giuseppe. Giuseppe played 17 holes very well and was on track for a career-low and had a tough 18th hole. That last hole does not take away from how well he did. For Zeb, it was his second day in a row tying his career-low and Colton shot his season-low today."

The Hornets had the most golfers on the all-conference teams, Williams-Hoak said.

"To be named All-Conference is a tremendous honor and I am so happy for the guys. Another one of our players, Kieran Dean would have made All Conference as well due to his fine play this season but he came up a couple points short due to some missed matches because of illness," Williams-Hoak said. "This shows how well these guys have been doing this year. As we head into regionals next week, we are excited to have the opportunity to qualify for the state finals for the second year in a row."