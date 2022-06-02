GOLF: Saline Boys Qualify for the State Finals

JACKSON - The Saline boys' varsity golf team finished third at the MHSAA Division 1 Regional to qualify for the state championship tournament.

Saline finished with a score of 323 - one behind Dexter and 23 behind Skyline.

Colton Cundiff, far right, made the all-region team.

Colton Cundiff shot a career-low-75 and earned all-region honors. Zeb Siegel shot 80 to tie for 13th. Guiseppe Giacolone shot 83, Kieran Dean shot 85 and Brian Kang shot 89.

"To make it to States is a great accomplishment and I am glad the guys pulled this out," said Saline golf coach Debbie Williams-Hoak. " Colton played very well today and hit some great shots and Zeb was right there again with some fine play."

The Hornets were considered the second-best team heading into the regional but several teams upped their game. Williams-Hoak was proud that the team found a way to finish in the top three and punch its ticket to the state finals.

"On paper, we were in a solid 2nd going into the event but in golf, none of that matters as we got a real scare today by a couple teams and individuals that played some great golf. At the end of the day, the guys accomplished their goal of returning to the State Finals and all of us are very excited for that opportunity.

The MHSAA Division 1 finals take place June 10-11 at Katke Golf Course at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.